…says Asogwa is a competent Enugu politician

By Chinedu Adonu

A political group, Peter Mba Support Group, PMSG, has expressed confidence on the newly appointed Director General of the Governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Enugu State, Barr. Peter Mba Campaign Organization, Chief Ikeje Asogwa.

A statement jointly issued by the Director General PMSG Mr Emeka Ogbu-Nwobodo and its spokesman Barr. Max Ozoaka, on Monday, described Asogwa as a competent politician with deep understanding of Enugu political terrain.

PMSG also expressed confidence in the ability of Asogwa to lead a campaign which will see to the emergence of Barr Peter Mba as the governor of Enugu State in 2023.

Part of the statement reads: “Able DG, Chief Ikeje Asogwa, we congratulate you, sir, on your well deserved appointment as the Director General of the Peter Mbah Campaign Organisation. Surely, the cap fits!

“We are super confident that you will run and oversee the campaign activities with unbridled zeal, unalloyed passion and commitment and assurance of victory, bringing on your vast and incomparable experience, competence, knowledge and deep understanding of our political terrain which you garnered from your previous political and administrative engagements in the State and beyond.

“The Peter Mbah Support Group, PMSG, a pacesetting coalition of leading support organisations, will work tirelessly, effectively and complementarily with you and the Campaign Organisation, to realize the dream and desire of Ndi Enugu, galvanize and deliver the needed support and votes that will take our amiable, humble, capable, competent Principal, Barr. Dr. Peter Mbah, to the Lion Building as Executive Governor of Enugu State come 2023.

“With you ably leading the campaigns, the dream has taken a closer step to reality. Enugu State will surely progress to a higher and unprecedented level of development and good governance. Truly, “Our Tomorrow is Here. Congratulations, DG.”

RELATED NEWS