The Enugu State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure has informed residents of the state and the general public of the state government’s plans to embark on aggressive road repairs/maintenance across the state as soon as the rains recede.

In a statement, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. (Sir) Greg Nnaji disclosed that the state government had concluded arrangements to maintain the roads, explaining that because of “noticeable effects of climate change across the globe and unpredictable weather, there will be a wait for the rains to recede before the commencement of this operation within a dry weather window.”

Engr. Nnaji also informed the general public that traffic will be obstructed on some major arterial and connecting roads in various areas of the state scheduled for maintenance works, especially within the state capital.

The Works Commissioner therefore assured motorists and pedestrians that adequate diversionary signs/notices will be provided at strategic locations as soon as work commences in each axis/zone.

“While soliciting the cooperation and understanding of road users, the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure assures the public that all necessary measures will be put in place to ensure reasonable unhindered vehicular movement throughout the period of the maintenance works, and will continue in its commitment to providing good infrastructure as well as routine maintenance of same in the state,” he said.

RELATED NEWS