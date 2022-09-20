…prays for his victory

By Chinedu Adonu

Ahead of 2023 governorship election, the Christ Ascension Church, has thrown its weight behind the governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for Enugu State, Barr. Peter Mbah.

Endorsing Mbah on Tuesday at a programme tagged: “Ascension, Government, Elections 2023 and Beyond,” which was organized with a prayer session for the guber candidate to ensure adequate security for the forthcoming election, the church vowed to galvanize votes for the guber candidate.

The Church also gave him a copy of the Bible to enable him to be close to God when he is eventually sworn in as the governor of Enugu State, adding that the Bible is a proof of their endorsement and encouragement for good governance.

The General Superintendent of the Church, His Excellency, Rev. Ifeanyi Nwoye, who presented the Bible to the guber candidate, at the Ascension Center, Independence Layout, Enugu, said the Ascension church was behind him and will continue to pray for him to succeed.

“As you are here today, we are solidly behind you. We’ll continue to pray for you. Sir, the Ascension Church is with you,” Nwoye assured.

Nwoye, who was one of the governorship aspirants but stepped down for Mbah during the primaries, said that indeed Mbah is a man that can lift Enugu state to the next level and asked his parishioners to stretch their hands to pray for him.

In response, Barr. Mbah, said that the Bible was a sign he would win. “The Bible is a sign of victory,” he said.

Mbah expressed delight that the Church thus endorsed him but said that he would not say anything about his programmes on how to ensure adequate security of lives and property of the people of the state until the appropriate time when he would unfold his programmes to the state.

He promised to do something for the Church if eventually becomes the governor of Enugu State come 2023 for the endorsement they gave to him and commended the leadership of the Church through the General Superintendent, Nwoye.

“We were looking for a leadership module for the state before the primaries and today, you have indeed demonstrated that leadership,” he told the Superintendent, saying that he was highly gratified to have been thus honoured. Enugu State is a modern of security and other states are emulating, I will sustain the security our working governor, Rt. Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi gave to our their state.

“I want to thank you all especially for the honour. I want to assure you that when your prayer comes to fruition, I’ll not forget Ascension Church,” he promised.

Mbah was accompanied by his running mate, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, his campaign manager, Chief Ikeje Asogwa, some House of Assembly members, local government chairmen among others.

