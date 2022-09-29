By Adesina Wahab

The Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University, LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello and other experts have said education that gives priority to entrepreneurship training of students is tbe solution to the challenges facing the education sector, especially the problem of employability of graduates.

They stated this at the fourth annual conference of the Faculty of Management Sciences, done in conjunction with the Institute of Classic Entrepreneurship, ICENT.

They also noted that the future of education is entrepreneurship and that not giving it the needed attention is at the detriment of the society at large.

Olatunji-Bello, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, Prof. Adenike Boyo, said it would be difficult for any economy to thrive without a vibrant entrepreneurship policy.

“No economy can thrive without a vibrant entrepreneurship policy that will map out strategies that would transform the economy through small and medium scale enterprises. We need cutting edge solutions that will address the challenging confronting us as a nation.

“As a country, we need to strengthen our institutions and we need entrepreneurs that will help put the economy in good shape, ” she said.

The Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences, Prof. Raheem Akewushola, noted that the poor state of the nation’s economy requires that egg heads come together and fashion out ways for the nation to get out of the woods.

The Guest Speaker, Prof. Ademola Adele, who is the Director, Directorate of Entrepreneurship Studies, Ladoke Akintola University, LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, said innovation and entrepreneurship are related but still have some distinct features.

He charged policy makers in the country to foist entrepreneurship friendly environment for the nation to move forward.

Adele also added that there must be a deliberate effort at developing robust academic/ industry collaboration.

The two-day event has as theme “Institutions, innovation and entrepreneurship for sustainable development in an emerging economy. “

