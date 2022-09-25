.

John Cardinal Onaiyekan, Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, has called for better care and welfare of the poor in the country.

Onaiyekan who made the call in his Sunday Homily at the Catholic Church of Assumption in Abuja said that the rich should always accommodate and cater for the poor.

“A man with many mansions can only sleep on one bed, so help the poor people around you to improve their living conditions.”

He maintained that if the rich carried the poor along, the country would be good for everybody.

Onaiyekan also called for the structuring of the systems by making sure that the country`s education system worked as it ought to.

He said there was a need for the healthcare system to function properly for easy access to healthcare.

The cleric further called on all Nigerians to pray for the country and also participate actively in politics.

“Make sure that those who represent you fulfil all promises made during campaigns and also ask questions when they are not meeting up with their promises,” he said.

