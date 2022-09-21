By Godwin Oritse

SINOMA Cargo International Nigeria Limited has signed an agreement with terminal operator, ENL Consortium Limited, to boost international trade between China and Nigeria.

The agreement was signed in Lagos last week at the 5th China-Nigeria Logistics Special Line Platform Supply Chain Conference.

Speaking at the meeting, Commercial Consul of Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Guo Pengwen, noted that the existing bilateral relationship between Nigeria and China has huge potentials, following the trade volumes between the two countries.

He stated: “China-Nigeria special line logistics is also promising. In international trade, logistics is a very important link, which plays a very important role in the cost, safety, convenience, and timeliness of international trade.

The superposition of international geopolitical conflicts, the epidemic of the century, and the changes of the century have led to violent fluctuations in the global supply chain, and the cost of international logistics and warehousing has risen sharply.’’

Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, ENL Consortium, Princess Vicky Haastrup, stated: “The recent increase in Chinese investment in Nigeria provides an alternative source of external finance to Nigeria. This is not unconnected with the agreement signed between the two countries on the establishment of China Investment Development and Trade Promotion Centre in Nigeria and the Nigeria Trade Office in China”.

RELATED NEWS