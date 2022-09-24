The Three Lions of England have been relegated to the UEFA Nations League B after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Italy at at the San Siro in the Nations League.

Prior to the game, the Three Lions needed to at least avoid defeat in Milan to stand a chance of taking their fate into the final match in Group A3 against Germany on Monday.

The Italians almost took an early lead in the eighth minute, but Federico Dimarco’s cross was headed onto the bar by Gianluca Scamacca, with Nick Pope getting the faintest of touches on the ball to help it onto the woodwork

Despite what was at stake, the game struggled to get into life following that early Italy chance as both sides were unable to create many more clear opportunities in the first half.

The Azzurri finally broke the deadlock in the 68th minute, as Giacomo Raspadori fired in a brilliant powerful strike into the far corner from inside the penalty area.

Italy almost doubled their lead with six minutes remaining, but Dimarco’s shot towards the far post came back off the upright.

Roberto Mancini’s side held on to inflict England’s third defeat in five international matches.

Three Lions have now lost three of their last five international matches and have not scored a goal in over 452 minutes of open play in what is their worst run of form in eight years.

