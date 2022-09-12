By Ediri Ejoh, in Milan, Italy

The Nigeria LNG (NLNG) Limited has said the company has delivered over 5,400 liquefied natural gas, LNG, cargoes to its customers around the world since it commenced operation 21 years ago.

It also disclosed that it is evaluating how it can support Nigeria’s energy transition journey, adding that it’s already implementing studies on Carbon Capture, Usage and Storage (CCUS), hydrogen electrification.

Deputy Managing Director, NLNG, Olalekan Ogunleye, stated this while speaking during a panel on “Molecules and electrons: Managing the new agenda for growth”, at the GASTECH exhibition and conference in Milan, Italy.

He noted that with the current expansion plan through the ongoing Train-7, it will add eight million metric tonnes per annum or 30 percent to its existing capacity, with the hope to further increase its contribution to addressing the global energy security concerns.

Speaking on the firm’s contribution to the energy transition, he said, “We’ve delivered over 5400 LNG cargoes safely and counting. As an enterprise, we have completely embraced energy transition. And there are many elements to that. There is a business necessity to that because our stated vision is to be a globally competitive energy company that is helping to build a better Nigeria.

“We cannot be globally competitive if we are not in touch with market dynamics and new realities, and if we are not embracing decarbonization. So, another important element is that we have integrated energy transition into our business at all levels. We have a Carbon Council that has been in place for over one year.’’

In another panelist session with the theme, “From short-term result to long-term commitments: How is the energy industry changing the net zero narratives?”, the Chairman of the Board of NNPC Limited, Senator Margret Okadigbo, insisted that opportunities abide in the development of gas for Nigeria and Africa.

She said, “Issues that concern energy should be addressed locally. For Nigeria, we are leveraging on the abundance of our Natural gas for transiting.

“There is a need for more advocacy, investors, aswell as collaboration to see this becoming a reality. Natural gas is going to be the driver for our energy transition as we are committed to the decarbonization vision.”

