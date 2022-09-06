Emmanuel Isaacs is a seasoned author and micropreneur. The Chairman and Co-founder of Emmanuel & Chidiogo Isaacs’ Foundation is set to release his literary debut.

The book is to be unveiled on the 29th day of October, 2022 at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja. Emmanuel Isaacs is known as “Nigeria’s youngest philosopher” due to his philosophical approach to life and the author of “The Mathematics of Time” (TMT).

TMT is a time management book that focuses on and dissects the most vital episode of man’s destiny; “TIME” in relation to his conduct, principles, character, money, and destiny. It decodes the secrets of maximising ones potentials to becoming very successful.

He has been writing for over eleven years. His quest for knowledge to add value has always inspired and motivated him to write.

“Everyday comes with its own zeal to life; seeing things in their arrays of uncertainties, hopelessness, disorderliness, and confusion spurred my authorship to change the narrative and status quo,” he says.

Emmanuel Isaacs wrote his first piece in the form of an article in 1997 titled, “Tell yourself the truth, which is the greatest truth.” This article discussed and unravelled ways to rediscover one’s true identity and values. He was 20 years old when he wrote this exact piece.

“The Mathematics of Time” is a “literary clock” written and packaged to give one an appropriate and formidable sense of direction in life. The book was written to show man how to mathematically measure the limited time he has at his disposal in order to be a phenomenal success. The author wants to see people realize and take advantage of the advantage embedded in the concept of “TIME”. It’s practically impossible to remain at the same level of consciousness after going through the book.

Emmanuel Isaacs started writing this book in 2009. It is pertinent to state that birthing this masterpiece took years of research and developmental processes. It took over 13 years to create this life manual. No doubt, the reviews are/will be worth it.

This is truly a life-changing book as the principles were synchronized in a way that would envelope a reader until the very last page. The most outstanding theme of the masterpiece, “The Mathematics of Time,” is “24 Simple Principles to Redeeming Time and Becoming a Tremendous Success.”

The author admits that this work is an inspiration from God. He further says that the title of the book, “THE MATHEMATICS OF TIME,” was born to reawaken the consciousness in man to take responsibility for every second of his time, to attract success in life.

RELATED NEWS