Having gained recognition in the Rap Music scene in Nigeria, after the release of his Ep “Fought Brokness To Be Rich”, with the debut single “FBTBR” featuring Blaqbonez & Bixckie, the highly-skilled EMCee Legendary is back with another brand new single titled “No Losses”

“No Losses” is the follow-up “Fuck Love” and is the artiste’s second single of 2022. You can listen on all digital platforms

Legendary is a young Nigerian artist who expresses himself through rap music. He has a penchant for telling stories and real experiences with his music and on this new single, the artiste displays his fine and diverse talent.

On this single, Legendary shares that he is a kid off the block (or trenches as he used in the song) whose life has been given its fair share of challenges. However, these challenges have made him stronger and given him the urge to desire all the pleasures that life has to offer and the drive to chase them.

Legendary is ready to take no more losses – a point he makes emphatically clear on this melodic-rap single.

“No Losses” is a mid-tempo melodic-rap single that chronicles the humble beginnings of Legendary’s life and how he is on a path to win henceforth. “All the pains I’ve been through you won’t understand,” he sing-raps on the song; “pressure makes diamonds, so I ain’t tweaking” is the perfect victory lap anthem for all the young hustlers in the country.

His supporting cast on the track – EMBER and Tembipowers – deliver powerful verses that follow the theme of the song.

