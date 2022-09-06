Elevating food safety: Nigerian expert leads charge against contaminants in Africa

By Blessing Lawal

In a groundbreaking effort to enhance food safety across Africa, a prominent food safety expert with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, Mr. Jerry Kahu, has emerged as a key figure in advancing analytical methods for food contaminant testing. Kahu’s leadership was particularly highlighted during the recent Africa Food Safety Laboratory Capacity Enhancement Programme held at the International Food Safety Training Laboratory IFSTL in Dubai, UAE.

“I am honoured to have been recognised among my peers from over 80 professionals across the continent,” Kahu stated. “This training not only sharpened our technical skills but also reinforced our commitment to ensuring food safety in our respective countries.”

Kahu distinguished himself as the best Nigerian candidate in the first phase of this intensive programme, which is part of a collaborative initiative involving the Food Risk Analysis and Regulatory Excellence Platform, PARERA of Laval University in Quebec, Canada, The Global Food Regulatory Science Society, (GFoRSS, and the Foreign Agricultural Service of the United States Department of Agriculture USDA. The initiative aims to bolster the testing capacities of food regulatory laboratories across Africa.

Bringing together top food safety professionals from countries including Ghana, Burkina Faso, and Namibia, the programme sought to enhance expertise in analysing chemical food contaminants to meet international safety standards. “The latest technologies, particularly Liquid Chromatography-Tandem Mass Spectrometry, have become the ‘Gold Standard’ for detecting and quantifying harmful substances in food products,” Kahu noted, emphasising the importance of these advancements in safeguarding public health.

With agricultural produce playing a pivotal role in Nigeria’s economy, the training’s focus on multi-pesticide residue and mycotoxin analysis is particularly timely. “As Nigeria continues to strengthen its food safety infrastructure and align with international standards for food exports, this program is a crucial step forward,” Kahu remarked. “We are committed to addressing food safety concerns, particularly the elevated levels of pesticide residues and mycotoxins found in our commodities.”

The Director of NAFDAC’s Kaduna Laboratory Services, Mr. Sokomi Sariel highlighted the essential role of innovative screening methods in enhancing food safety. “Experts like Mr. Kahu are driving a paradigm shift in how food safety is perceived in Africa,” he said. “His dedication to reducing contaminants not only protects consumers but supports sustainable economic growth in Nigeria and beyond.”

Kahu’s success in this programme reflects not only his analytical expertise but also his visionary leadership in food safety. “This milestone opens new avenues for collaboration between regulatory authorities, research institutions, and international agencies,” he explained. “By engaging with key organisations like the Standard Organisation of Nigeria and the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Services, we are laying the groundwork for standardised food safety protocols that will enhance cross-border trade and public health.”

As the food industry faces ongoing safety challenges, figures like Mr. Kahu are essential in safeguarding public health. “Our focus on quality control and method development for food contaminant testing is pivotal,” Kahu concluded. “We are building a food system that is safe and sustainable for future generations.”

As a Principal Regulatory Officer at NAFDAC’s Kaduna Laboratory Services, Kahu continues to lead the fight against food contaminants, championing the development of effective testing methods and raising public awareness of food safety hazards. His work is not just a national endeavor, but a significant contribution to a safer global food system.