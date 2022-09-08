By Rotimi Ojomoyela

In a bid to rid the state of criminal elements, the Ekiti State Command of the Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed “Amotekun” on Thursday raided criminal hideouts in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital and apprehended nineteen suspects for various crimes.

The suspects were arrested during a raid on flash points in Ado Ekiti which include, Atikankan, Oke-Ila and Okeyimi.

Out of the suspects, thirteen were arrested in Atikankan for burgling while the six who were apprended at Oke Ila and Oke Iyimi for offense of swindling of innocent residents.

Addressing newsmen, the commandant of Amotekun in Ekiti State, Retired Brigadier General, Joe Komolafe explained that the suspected burglars were those terrorissing some communities in the state while the swindlers specializes in defrauding residents.

The commandant noted that after necessary investigation, the suspects would be handed over to police for prosecution.

He therefore promised that officers of Amotekun would continue to work hard to reduce crime in the state and sought for information from members of the public regarding the hideout of criminals.

Some items recovered from the suspects include power Generating set, Iron rods, Water pumping machine among others

RELATED NEWS