…Ooni of Ife hails appointment

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin.

The Pro Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of University of Ilorin, Mallam Abidu Yazid has announced a Professor of Law, Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole SAN as the 12th Vice chancellor of the University.

Meanwhile, the ancient city of Ile-Ife,in Osun state hometown of the incoming Vice-Chancellor has been thrown into a festive mood over the appointment even as the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi in a statement by his media aide Otunba Moses Olafare celebrated the appointment of Professor Egbewole, saying

“Your latest status is a true reflection of your decades of investment in the growth of Nigeria’s Education sector through the University of Ilorin.”

Egbewole 61, who has been in the institution for past 25 years emerged as the Vice Chancellor of the University after a vigorous selection procedures. He holds a Ph.D degree in Law and Jurispudence.

The tenure of the five years single term of the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Professor Sulyman Abdulkareem Age will come to an end on October 15, 2022.

At various times,Prof Egbewole was the Head of Department, and Dean Faculty of Law and Chairman of the university’s chapter of ASUU among several other sterling appointments.

Announcing the appointment, the Pro Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University, said that, “In accordance with the laws of this University, the University of Ilorin Act CAP U7 Laws of the federation of Nigeria, the tenure of the current vice chancellor is due to lapse on the 15th October,2022, the council of the University began the process of appointing a new vice chancellor as far back as March 2022”.

Yazid stated that, “We advertised nationwide for applicants and also through our website.

“We eventually received some twenty-nine applications from these efforts and even before the returns were in, however, we mounted a special search process by which we reached out to no less than fifty-six people in universities and other institutions both at home and abroad.

“When the applications were received, the council constituted a selection board to assess and shortlist suitable candidates.

“In the end, we shortlisted thirteen canddiates who fulfilled our advertisement and other conditions. We interacted with them and processed their applications over a period of four days.

“We checked and double checked their credentials, we closely questioned and probed each of them to make sure that they would support and fulfil the vision and mission of the university.

“We specifically looked for candiates who would support and be sympathetic to the needs of our students, who would interface and work smoothly with other faculty members, who would be mindful of the needs and aspirations of our host community as well as the candidates who in our opinion would be truly concerned about the progress of the University and our responsibility to our Nation”.

He however added that, “I am glad to inform you that the council has after rigorous selection procedures, approved the appointment of Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole(SAN) as the 12th vice chancellor of University of Ilorin.

Meanwhile,according to the statemebt titled “Ooni celebrates as Ife indigene Prof. Wahab Egbewole emerges UNILORIN VC”it reads,”The Arole Oduduwa & Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has congratulated an Ife-born Don, Professor Wahab Egbewole on his emergence as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin.

Ooni Ogunwusi expressed his felicitations via a statement by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Otunba Moses Olafare on Thursday, describing the appointment as well deserved.

“Your latest status is a true reflection of your decades of investment in the growth of Nigeria’s Education sector through the University of Ilorin. I am so proud and I cannot but congratulate you very warmly.

“Going further, I want you to sustain the virtues upon which you became the latest VC in Nigeria and also step it up now that you have a bigger platform to impact lives and help develop our dear country’s educational sector.” The Ooni admonished.

RELATED NEWS