The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned a 53-year-old woman, Olajumoke Oyawoye, on Monday for allegedly swindling 23 church members seeking employment.

Oyawoye, a civil servant of Kwara State Ministry of Finance was reported to have defrauded her unsuspecting victims who are worshippers of the Christ Apostolic Church, Offa, Kwara state.

This was disclosed by the anti-graft agency on its verified Twitter on Tuesday.

It tweeted, “The Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC has arraigned a 53-year old civil servant: Oyawoye R. Olajumoke Fafemi, for allegedly defrauding 23 (twenty-three) church members seeking employment.

“Fafemi, a staff of Kwara State Ministry of Finance, was arraigned before Justice Mohammed Sani of the Federal High Court, sitting in Ilorin on Monday, September 26, 2022 on four-count charges, bordering on employment and Hajj pilgrimage scam.

“The defendant was accused of collecting various sums of money from 23 members of the Christ Apostolic Church in Offa, Kwara State, under the guise of helping them secure employment in the Kwara State Civil Service Commission and Federal Government Parastatals.”

