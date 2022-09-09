.

By Gabriel Enogholase, Benin City

A 36-year-old medical doctor, Dr Abass Adeyemi, has been arrested by police operatives in Benin-City, Edo State capital over the alleged murder of a 39-year-old man, Emmanuel Agbonvinuesr.

It was gathered that the medical doctor reportedly met the deceased, a cab driver, sometime in July 2022 in a hotel where the suspect engaged his services.

Parading the suspects, the command’s Police Public Relations, Chidi Nwanbuzor, said the suspect engaged the deceased services to take him to some destinations and thereafter they became friends.

“On September 3, the suspect came to Benin again and invited the deceased to meet him at another hotel where he also engaged his (deceased) services,” he said.

Chidi explained that the suspect asked the deceased to take him around the places he wanted to visit, adding that while on the job, the victim later complained of leg pain.

He said: “The suspect promised to help him and administer a substance injection into his body and the deceased died instantly.

“To conceal the crime, the suspect kept the corpse in the deceased vehicle and later dumped the corpse in a bush in Oluku and absconded with the deceased’s vehicle.”

He said the suspect was traced to Osogbo with the aid of a tracking device in the deceased vehicle where he was arrested by the police.

Nwanbuzor said a snippet, diazepam injection, scalp vein needle and five syringes were recovered from the suspect.

He added that aside from the deceased vehicle, the police also recovered another car the suspect sold to a car dealer.

The suspect pleaded for forgiveness from the family of the victim, saying: “Let the police do their investigation, I am pleading with the family to forgive me, I have killed a friend, he was my friend. I can show you our discussion on phone.”

RELATED NEWS