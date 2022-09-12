By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – THE Edo State chapter chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Bernard Ajobiewe has commended the Edo state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki for his stance on teacher professional development.



Ajobiewe made the remark while commenting on the EdoBEST Induction training programme which brought together 1,445 teachers, principals and head teachers from the 18 local government areas of Edo state to be trained in Benin City.



He said “It gives me a lot of joy that the teachers being produced under EdoBEST 2.0 are going to be very relevant to bring better learning outcomes to pupils in Edo state. I must say I am impressed,” Comrade Ajobiewe said while touring the training venue.



“I was part of the maiden EdoBEST induction training as a volunteer in 2018. In 2019 I participated fully in the training and it was so impactful. I must appreciate the Edo state government and the Chairman of Edo State Universal Basic Education Board, Mrs. Ozavize E. Salami, for this laudable initiative,” he noted.



The 10-day training prepared the teachers and school leaders for the full implementation of EdoBEST in their schools. During the sessions, new school and classroom management techniques, modern teaching practices, safeguarding and child protection strategies as well as other important emerging best practices in school administration were taught to teachers and school leaders.



Speaking on the adoption of technology through the EdoBEST programme Ajobiewe noted that “the teacher-tablet has also trained our teachers on the use of technology in impacting knowledge to our learners and students. Formally teachers used to go by way of writing lesson notes and delivering lessons manually in the classroom, but that era is a thing of the past and this is so imperative.



| “Our children in the rural area can now read and they are better able to compete with pupils in the urban settlement and that gives me joy. There are assessable learning outcomes, he further added.

Ajobiewe called on the governor to absorb the 3000 EdoSTAR teachers who were engaged to close the learning gap in the school system into the state civil service.

