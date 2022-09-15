By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – THE direct descendants of Sir Walter Ededuna Obaseki has congratulated the new British monarch, King Charles III while commiserating with him on the demise of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.



A statement by his only surviving daughter in Benin City on Thursday, Eunice Ededuna Obaseki, she also appealed to the new monarch to help the in retrieving the entitlements of their late patriarch who served the British government in various capacities as a sailor and soldier that died over 50 years ago.



She said: “We the direct descendants of Sir Walter Ededuna Obaseki hereby commiserate with HRM King Charles III, the new king of England, Great Britain, Northern Ireland, Lord of The British Isles beyond the seas; The King, Lord Dominion and Head of the Realms of The Commonwealth and his other Territories; and the Entire British Royal family, on the peaceful departure of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



“We want to use this medium also to extend our warm felicitations and express our heartfelt thanks for preserving the history of our Grand Patriarch Sir Walter Ededuna Obaseki who was the first Benin man from the Obaseki family, trained by the British government and the Royal family soon after the restoration of law and order in Benin Kingdom as a Merchants Navy, who served the British and Nigeria colonial government meritoriously. He earned various British awards like GCMG, GBE, CBE, KBE, CB, DSO and he is also a recipient of World War II Campaigns and Gallantry Medals of Honour



“We are indeed grateful to the British government and also to the Board of Trade whom Sir Walter Ededuna Obaseki also worked with during his service to the British government.

She said the family was happy that the Board of Trade is still doing well with Oluwakemi Badenoch at the helm of affairsWe believe this will increase the chance and opportunity of better and prosperous trade between Nigeria and Great Britain

