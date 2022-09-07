By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE people of Igarra community, headquarters of Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo state have called for more government presence in the area to boost its development.

The community made the call few days ago during the 80th birthday and 25th year anniversary of HRH Oba Adeche Saiki Otaru of Igarra and the paramount ruler of Igarra and Akuku clan.

In the speech read by Tajudeen Alade Esq., the community lamented its neglect by successive governments over the years as its contemporary geographical areas which enjoyed equal status as divisions in the precolonial have become multiple locql government areas thereby bringing developments to the people while Akoko-Edo local government area has only enjoyed change of name from Kukuruku Division to Akoko-Edo local government area.

He said “Celebrating over two decades of a peaceful and successful reign on the Royal throne as the Otaru of Igarra Land, calls for real thanksgiving to God. This is why with one voice today, as always, all the members of Igarra Community heartily congratulate His Royal Highness Oba E.A Saiki II, JP, the Otaru of Igarra Land and pray most fervently that God in His infinite mercy continues to protect and guide him.

“Non splitting of Akoko-Edo Local Government Area since 1963 when it was made a ‘Division’ of equal status with Afemai, Esan and Benin Divisions but Akoko-Edo of 48 towns and villages remains intact as one Local Government Area since. To us in this Local Government Area, the implication of this predicament is unpalatable.

“Akoko-Edo is the only ‘Division’ of 1963 that has not gotten any tertiary or post-secondary institution in Edo State inspite of its large size and thirst for education.

“In the 1980’s an institution of industrial technology at Igarra was granted to Akoko-Edo by the Administration of Late Professor Ambrose Alli, gazetted, but it never saw the light of day. If an arm of any of the Universities in Edo State is sited here, it will help a great deal.

“Ojirami Dam originally designed to supply water that would serve the whole of Edo North senatorial District is today a shadow of its self. Less than 2% of the people get its water for use. It needs rehabilitation.

“As a result of the different solid minerals that abound in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, we are constrained to humbly request for an establishment of a processing or manufacturing industry which ultimately will provide both manufactured materials and employment for our teeming youth in Edo State.”

