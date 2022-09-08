By Peter Okutu

•APGA should pay for its outdoor ad placements —Consultant

Barely two weeks after the destruction of billboards belonging to the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, governorship and deputy governorship candidates for the 2023 elections, Prof. Benard Odoh and Dr. Nkata Chukwu, within the Abakaliki metropolis, Ebubeagu security outfit was reported to have, around 7:30 pm, yesterday launched fresh attacks on APGA billboards in the state.

The destruction of the billboards took place in Okposi and Ugwulangwu communities of Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

An eyewitness, Collins Agwu narrated that a team of young men numbering seven had stormed the Okposi Court Area, where he and his fellow APGA supporters had wanted to mount the billboard of the APGA governorship candidate and his deputy.

According to him, the suspects who were all dressed in Ebubeagu Security outfits insisted that they will not allow the billboards to be mounted in the Court Area of Okposi as the area was owned by the government.

“As peaceful and peace-loving citizens, we had moved to another point within the Okposi Round About to mount the billboard. That notwithstanding, we were again confronted by the Ebubeagu members.

“Their leader, one Dickson Okire (a.k.a. Daggazy) and another identified as Sambo had again approached the APGA loyalists and demanded if they had paid the relevant signage fees to the Local Government Council authorities. Members of APGA promptly replied that there were not aware that political parties now pay for their own billboard spaces at the local government.

“As discussions were still ongoing, suddenly, the boys whowere all armed with pump action riffles started shooting sporadically, insisting that everything and everybody must go down. Their ring leader, the said Dickson who started the shooting into the air, said they were given orders from above to come and burn down the billboards and that there would be no peace until their mission was well accomplished.”

Odoh condemned the alleged attacks on APGA members and the destruction of its billboards across the State.

“We in the Odoh/Nkata Governorship Consultation train once again condemn these heinous attacks on our campaign materials and the continued threats which the Ebubeagu has posed to, not only our members but to the generality of the peaceful and harmonious existence of our dear State.

“It is becoming glaring that despite several warnings; the Umahi-led APC government in Ebonyi and its candidates for the 2023 general elections are more prepared for war than discuss the numerous issues plaguing our dear State.

“We once again beckon on the various security agencies to investigate these particular attacks on our campaign billboards just like we await their findings on the ones destroyed penultimate week in the Abakaliki metropolis. We have not yet been informed of any arrests made so far despite our petitions to the various security agencies.”

RELATED NEWS