…15 allegedly pregnant

By Jimitota Onoyume

Northern community in the south has enjoined the Director Department of State Services ,DSS, Inspector General of Police, IG, and other appropriate security bodies in the country to bring to book those allegedly behind the massacre of twenty one cows belonging to Mohammed Yellow in Odagwa community, Etche local government area of Rivers state.

National Chairman Arewa Initiative for Peaceful Co existence in the south, Alhaji Musa Saidu in a petition he addressed to the security bodies and made available to the Vanguard said painfully fifteen of the cows were pregnant at the time they were allegedly killed , adding that five persons also lost their lives when a Police officer allegedly stormed a cattle market in Elelenwo.

Alhaji Saidu said he visited the scenes of the sad incident in Odagwa community and Elelenwo in company of Alhaji Mohammed Tukur the Miati Allah Chairman in Rivers State and his secretary Alh Turaki who is also the deputy chairman Arewa Community in Rivers state.

In the petition, the northern community in the south said those behind the killing of the cows should be identified and prosecuted.

They also accused thee Police officer (name withheld) of allegedly invading the cattle market outside the knowledge of the state Commissioner of Police, adding that he should be investigated and brought to book as well.

The petition reads in part, : “That on Monday, 22nd August, 2022, twenty-one (21) cows owned by a herder, Mohammed Yellow were attacked and killed by yet to be identified criminal elements operating in Odagwa, Etche LGA of Rivers State. Fifteen (15) of these cows were pregnant. See attached photographs.

” Immediately the matter was reported to me, I visited the scene of the incidence accompanied by Mr. Ejike, Asst. Director and the Head of the Department of State Services in Etche Local Government Area and his men. And other northern leaders in the state, Alh Mohammed Tukur, the Miati Allah chairman in Rivers State and his secretary Alh Turaki. He is also the deputy chairman Arewa Community in Rivers state.”

“The matter was also reported to the traditional ruler of the community, the Onyishi Odagwa, Eze Samuel Odum . It is essential to note that the herder and his forebears had lived in Odagwa community and been in this cow business for well over 50years without molestation until this incident took place.

“On Tuesday, 23rd August at 8p.m, Northerners at the Cattle Market, Elelenwo, were attacked by a team of security personnel led by a Superintendent of Police, ( name withheld) ….When we were alerted of the development and arrived the market, eye witnesses alleged that five (5) persons lost their lives and were carried away to an unknown destination, while two had bullet wounds.”

” The wounded victims were rushed to the hospital, but unattended to, … It took the intervention of the State Director of the DSS before they were finally admitted at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (formerly BMH). When we made preliminary inquiry, we found out the Commissioner of Police was not aware of the order to nor the mission of the Superintendent of Police. The said Cattle Market is owned by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture.”

Our prayers: ” That thorough investigation be carried out to unravel those behind the killings of the 21 cows at Odagwa, Etche and the perpetrators arrested and prosecuted.”

“That the activities of the said Superintendent of Police, be thoroughly investigated as he is seemingly operating outside the orders of the Commissioner of Police in the State, and brought to book.”

“That justice be seen to be done on the Police Superintendent by making him account for the five persons allegedly killed by him and his team; and the wounded persons currently hospitalised. They should be adequately compensated

