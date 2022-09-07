Former aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode and the spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, Senator Dino Melaye on Tuesday took their fiery social media spat to a dramatic point by making skits to mock each other.

The duo who have both switched membership of the two main parties in their political careers have been at daggers drawn lately over over the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Reacting to an old photo posted by FFK, wherein Melaye was seen drinking garri, the ex-lawmaker did a skit with some of his aides.

In the video he captioned, “I will not invite FFK for dinner,” Melaye’s aides pretentiously beg him to invite Fani-Kayode for dinner but Melaye refused, saying he would not bankroll anybody.

In a few hours, Fani-Kayode did his own skit. The ex-minister had his security aides pretend that Melaye was requesting audience with him.

Fani-Kayode then tells his aides not to allow him enter, captioning his post: “Read the signboard: pigs cannot enter!” The former minister also tells his aides to “find something” for Melaye. He also alleged that the former senator was into homosexuality.

Background:

The brawl started after the ex-minister had in a post on his social media handle asked the Federal Government and security agencies to take Melaye up on the statement credited to him on the emergence of Iyorchia Ayu as PDP national chairman.

Melaye had in a chat with journalists recently said all the PDP governors spent money at the party’s national convention held in December last year to ensure the emergence of the former Senate president as national chairman.

Fani-Kayode also demanded the disqualification of PDP presidential candidate from the 2023 race.

Reacting, Melaye in a tweet said Fani-Kayode’s comment lacked comprehension.

“My attention has just been called to a statement issued by Femi Fani-Kayode, which as usual, was an incoherent gibberish produced from his temporary relief from insanity.”

“How can one explain his momentary consciousness to react to an interview long granted, if not that his world of reality is not in sync with the world of sound minds.

“Truly, an idle hand and heart like that of FFK is the devil’s residence. Ordinarily, his rambling would have been ignored, but in this age of unrestricted access to the media even by unwholesome minds, care must be taken to put issues in the right context and perspective,” the post read in part.

Responding via his Instagram handle, Fani-Kayode wrote: “What can one say about a parsite of a man that licked the arse of Nasir El Rufai for years, then moved to Bukola Saraki’s, then moved to Yahaya Bello’s, then moved to Nysesom Wike’s and then finally moved to Atiku’s and licked far more than just are.”

RELATED NEWS