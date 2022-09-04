By Peter Egwuatu

With economic hardship biting harder, Ponzi schemes are still flooding the Nigerian capital market space with investors falling prey to them.

This is despite the apex market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, warning against questionable financial programmes.

Investigations by Sunday Vanguard revealed that the high rate of returns being offered to investors is the major reason people often fall victim.

Many of the schemes do not register with the SEC while some were found to have been fraudulently registered.

Ponzi schemes, also known as pyramid investments, are a form of financial fraud that lure investors with the promise of high returns but often end up giving no returns at all, with a possible loss of investors’ capital.

A report by Norrenberger Financial Investments, said in the last five years, about N300bn have been lost to Ponzi schemes in Nigeria.

Victims are always left with bitter tales.

A victim of one of the schemes, Onwuka John, who narrated his ordeal to Sunday Vanguard, said: “ I was enticed by the return they offered. I saw a flier from a company named: Diamond Investments Limited stating: “We have various investment plans, which included logistics/bike investment, customer relationship management investment, education reality for students investment, location sponsorship investment, real estate and independent investment, with returns hovering between 60 to 120 per cent.

“Interested investors should reach us through our website, www.diamondinvestments.com for further enquiries.’’ When I logged on to the website and read about them and indicated interest, they told me that I will be getting a return every three months. They said the minimum amount to start with is N50,000 with a return of 60 per cent to spread four times in a year, (quarterly). They added that if I start with N100,000 it will be 80 per cent and from N500,000, the return would be 120 per cent. I started with N50,000.

“In fact, in the first two quarters I was paid very good returns. After six months, I sold some of my shares and invested an additional N500,000. In the first quarter of that transaction, I was given a return of 100 per cent . However, in the second quarter, I did not hear from them. When I sent mail to them there was no reply. The most painful part of it was that it never occurred to me to locate this company when I started with them. Till date, I never heard from them. That was how I lost N550,000.”

Another victim, Mr Okolo John, who narrated his ordeal, said : “ It started in January 2021, when I invested in Skyway String Rail Transport Company by purchasing 25,000 unit shares. Dr. Arogundade Sammy is said to be the African representative of the Skyway Company. Fundrise Tentacles Ltd and Skyway Company shared the same office. Skyway Company uses the office basically for seminars for prospective investors who got to know about the company through radio and television advertisements.

”When I visited the Skyway office in June 2021, I met Mr. Abiola James, a Marketing Manager of Skyway Company, who introduced Fundrise Tentacles Ltd to me. He told me that it is an investment company under the Management of Dr. Arogundade Sammy, the African Representative of the Skyway. Mr Abiola James also said the company has a track record of paying investors their Return on Investment (RoI) without any default and that many people that invested in Skyway, also, by extension, invested in Fundrise Tentacles Ltd. He said their RoI every 45days is constant.

“In June 2021, I transferred the sum of N1.950,000 from my First Bank of Nigeria account to the Fundrise Tentacles Ltd account in GT Bank. In August, 2021, I was paid RoI in the sum of N375000.When it was time for me to be paid the second time, I was asked to wait patiently till news filtered that the company could not fulfill its promise..He later promised to pay us our capital only, latest December 2021,but he failed to do as pledged.

“Afterwards, he promised to settle us by February 2022. I was paid N950,000 only leaving the outstanding balance of one million naira. Dr Arogundade Sammy has referred us to his lawyer who is now using delay tactics to deny the balance. Initially, no lawyer was involved. The lawyer is even saying we are disturbing his client.”

John wants SEC and other regulatory bodies to track down the suspected swindlers to prevent other innocent investors from falling prey.

Those who invested in the company according to documents sent to Sunday Vanguard include Adepimpe Joshua Akinkunmi, Folarin Oluwafemi Philips, Wusu Daniel, Okpala Bridget, Amidu Samsideen Folarin, Omotola Akinnola, Ayodeji Ogunsola, Owoyemi Halena, Onu Ijeoma, Innocent Obiabuotu Anyalebechi.

Others are Chukwu James Kalu, Kola Bello, Rukayat Adenike Olarenwaju and Olayemi Osuolale Mike.

The address of Fundrise Tentacles Limited , according to John is No 4, Soji Adepegba Close, Off Allen Avenue, Ikeja. The account, 0352565616, used for their operation is domiciled with a new generation bank.

SEC had cautioned Nigerians on the activities of some unregistered investments schemes.

According to a notice to that effect: “The SEC, on March 14, 2022, shut the offices of the following companies Oxford International Group/Oxford Commercial Services, Farmforte Agro Allied Solutions Limited/Agro Partnerships and Vektr Capital Investment/VEKTR Enterprise. The Commission hereby notifies the investing public that none of these entities is registered by the SEC and the Investment Schemes promoted by them are also not authorized by the SEC.

The Commission warns that it is unlawful for any private enterprise whether incorporated as a company or not, to solicit funds from the public by whatever means to fund its private ventures in contravention of the Investments and Securities Act, 2007.

The general public is by this notice strongly advised to always confirm from the Commission whether an entity providing investment services has been duly registered and investment scheme authorized by the Commission.

Any member of the investing public dealing with this entity is doing so at his/her own risk.”

Meanwhile, Sunday Vanguard learned there is a new bill at the National Assembly being promoted by SEC on the matter.

The proposed law seeks to empower the SEC to sanction unregistered investment schemes without relying on court order.

Under the proposed law, titled: A bill to repeal the Investment and Securities Act 2007 and to enact the Investments and Securities Act, 2021, which has passed the second reading in the House of Representatives, SEC will be empowered to address the challenges of Ponzi schemes.

Under Section 195 (1) of the bill: “The Commission shall have the power to enter and seal up all prohibited schemes and shall obtain an order of court to freeze and forfeit all assets of such schemes to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

”(2)The cost and expenses incurred under subsection (1) above shall be a first charge from the funds and properties of the illegal scheme including assets of its owners, promoters and or managers, whether acquired legitimately or otherwise.”(3) For the purposes of this Bill, “prohibited scheme” including those commonly known as a “Ponzi or Pyramid scheme” means: (a) Any investment scheme that pays existing contributors with funds collected from new contributors to the scheme promising high returns with little or no risk: i) Whether or not the scheme limits the number of persons who may participate therein, either expressly or by the application of conditions affecting the eligibility of a person to enter into, or receive compensation under the scheme; or ii) Whether the scheme is operated at a physical address or through the internet or other electronic means. (b) Any scheme where participants attempt to make money by recruiting new participants usually where: (i) the promoter promises a high return in a short period of time, and (ii) no genuine product or service is actually sold; or (iii) the primary emphasis is on recruiting new participants.

”(4) The promoter(s) and operator(s) of any entity engaged in a prohibited scheme commits an offence and is liable upon conviction to imprisonment for a term of ten (10) years or a fine of N5,000,000 or both”.

The proposed legislation also creates a framework for the treatment of unclaimed dividends under the regulatory purview of the Commission.

Section 83 (1) states: “Unclaimed dividends of public companies under the regulatory purview of the Commission shall be treated as prescribed under the Rules and Regulations made pursuant to this Bill.

”(2) It shall be unlawful for any person to treat unclaimed dividend as described in subsection (1) of this section in a manner other than as prescribed under the rules and regulations made pursuant to this bill.

”(3) Any person who contravenes this section or the rules and regulations made pursuant to this Bill commits an offence and is liable upon conviction to a fine of not less than N10,000,000 or imprisonment for a term not less than 5 years or to both such fine and imprisonment.

“(3) In lieu of prosecution, the Commission may sanction a person who violates the provisions of this section and the rules and regulations made thereunder to a penalty of not less than N10,000,000 and N50,000 per day for every day the violation continues”.

