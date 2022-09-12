By Ike Uchechukwu

The Paramount Ruler of Yakurr and Obol Lopon of Ugep, Obol Ofem Itam has charged the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Effiom Okokon, and his deputy, Daniel Obo not to be intimidated but build capacity and forge ahead.

The monarch gave counsel to the SDP gubernatorial candidate and his entourage when they consulted him and sought his blessings at his Palace at Ugep , Yakuur LGA during the weekend.

The SDP flag bearer while speaking said there was need to rescue the State from indebtedness and other shackles of poverty.

“We are here to seek your blessings, we know that we are owing huge debts as a State but we cannot even see the value of the debt we are owing. I believe that we can lead Cross River.”

Okokon said insecurity is one of the major challenges plaguing the nation and the State, and if elected, he will make the Royal Fathers Chief Security Officers and properly empower them.

On his part, the Paramount Ruler of Yakurr said: “You see, to govern a State, you need to have the capacity because to lead a group of people is not easy, not to talk of a whole State.

“You have my blessings, wherever you go they will listen to you.You and your team should put their ears on the ground as they go around seeking the people’s support for the Cross River governorship,” Obol said.

The Royal Father, while assuring him of his support, implored the candidate and his deputy to be strong and not be intimidated by the gladiators who will exercise their muscles.

Speaking further at Ikom, the SDP gubernatorial candidate charged the youths not to sell their votes and defend their mandate.

He said : “They may come and give you money, but how long will the money last? Vote for us, we have plans for education, tourism, agriculture, and security. Yes, we need the old people, but let the young ones lead so they can take care of the old people.

“The future is now, the older people see us as cheap, let’s tell them we are tired of collecting money and voting wrongly. I want you to know that you can only be part of decision-making by having your generation of government. We are counting on your support.”

The immediate past Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) and running mate to the SDP fiber candidate, Daniel Obo charged them to support the back-to-South agenda, by voting for his party.

“By all standards, I am qualified to be deputy governor, it is not the turn of our Senatorial District (Central), it is the turn of the south. I have come here to tell you that today we have another young man, who God willing, some of you will emerge as commissioners and advisers.

“Those other older people will not take positions in your favor because they are not your generation, we must take our power shift. Our product is reliable and dependable, he is Engineer Okokon Effiom,” Obo said.

RELATED NEWS