By Emmanuel Okogba

Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu better known as Oga Sabinus has lent his voice to the call for safe driving after surviving a car accident on Sunday.

According to reports, the accident occured when a drunk driver rammed into his car damaging the bonnet badly.

Photos and videos from the accident scene showed the comedian standing, looking lost in thought.

He shared the advise on Twitter hours later, tweeting: “Don’t Drink and Drive. Stay safe”

Don’t Drink and Drive. Stay safe — Sabinus (@Sabinus1_) September 11, 2022

He had earlier disclosed to his followers that he was safe and fine and there was no cause for concern.

RELATED NEWS