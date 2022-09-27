.

By Fortune Eromosele

UNESCO Laureate Professor Sir Bashiru Aremu has appointed Asian American University Professor and global awardee Prof. Dr. Vishwa Nath Maurya as the Executive and Administrative Vice Chancellor of the Chartered Intl. Da Vinci University, USA.

A statement in Abuja signed by Aremu and made available to newsmen, said, “It is notable that before this new appointment of Executive Vice Chancellor, the top Asian American Distinguished University Professor Dr. Vishwa Nath Maurya has served as Pro-Vice Chancellor of another globally accedited West Coast International University of Sciences, Technology, Management and Arts USA (Formerly Known as West Coast University International, United States of America) and he is the Awardee for the Best Vice Chancellor Award and multiple prestigeous global awards.”

Aremu expressed his great pleasure to announce about recent advancement and remarkable achievement of the Chartered International Da Vinci University, Delaware, USA and its Collaborative Universities – West Coast International University of Sciences, Technology, Management and Art’s, USA that the Best Vice Chancellor Laureate Prof. Dr. Vishwa Nath Maurya is a Worldwide eminent and distinguished University Professor and after his new appointment for the Executive Vice Chancellor (EVC).

“He joined the next day to perform his academic, administrative duties and challenging responsibilities of Executive Vice Chancellor (EUC) and Emirates Professor of Chartered International Da Vinci University (CIDVU),” Aremu said.

Giving his views on innovative academic progress of globally awarded and academically decorated Prof. V N Maurya Crown University International Inc. Vice Chancellor and UNESCO Laureate Prof. Sir Bashiru Aremu acknowledged that all teaching and non-teaching staff and members of Board of Directors and Trustees of Chartered International Da Vinci University, USA, Crown University International Inc. USA, and West Coast International University of Sciences, Technology, Management and Art’s, USA have been feeling proud moments for the great achievements of top Asian American Distinguished Emeritus Professor Sir. Vishwa Nath Maurya.

He added that they have congratulated greatly to the vice Chancellor Prof. Sir Vishwa Nath Maurya for his Best Vice Chancellor Award in India’ recently honoured to him for his academic excellence and impactful educational leadership role.

