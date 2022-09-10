.

By Juliet Umeh

In collaboration with the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, Youth Alive Foundation and Lagos SAVE cluster, took the message of zero tolerance for domestic and sexual violence to the streets of Lagos State in Iba Local Community Development Area recently.

The road awareness walk took off at the Iyana School Bus Stop along the major road and to the Local Government Secretariat and its environs.

With the objective to sensitize the people at the grassroots on the need to explore necessary mechanisms available through the newly established Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency Law by the government, the Coalition used the avenue to draw the line between the getting justice for victims of domestic violence and exploitation of women and girls in the state.

The Programs Officer, Youth Alive Foundation and the Awareness Walk’s Coordinator, Feyikemi Fabiyi, disclosed that the project was funded by the Commonwealth Foundation.

According to her, the Coalition has carried out lots of community sensitization and Town hall meetings in different locations in Lagos State where representatives from different NGO networks, community leaders, traditional leaders, and community development leaders, market women, community women, girls, and youth were made SAVE ambassadors to disseminate and to sensitize the community people on the Lagos State Law, which is also one of the success stories of the Cluster.

“The SAVE cluster and other volunteers were at the Iba LCDA to raise awareness about the Lagos Law on Domestic and Sexual Violence as well as all forms of violence”, she said.

A representative of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency Mr. Dayo Adetunji, addressed the issue of sexual harassment in Lagos and Nigeria at large as it continues to be a prevalent public health issue and a violation of human rights associated with so many negative consequences.

In her reaction, Executive Director, Grassroots People and Gender Development Center, Vivian Emesowum, said Lagos SAVE Clusters have been working to ensure that cases of sexual abuse and psychological abuse are reduced to a minimum. She said, “The SAVE Cluster will bring behavioral change so that we can drastically reduce the number of sexually abused victims in Lagos.”

The awareness walk ended at the Iba Secretariat. The Chairman, the legislative Council, and the Oba of Iba weren’t left out as they declared their continuous and improved partnership for the course.

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the local government, Adekanbi Taiwo Musa, who addressed the Lagos SAVE Clusters on behalf of the Executive Chairman, Yisa Abiola Jubril, revealed that Iba LCDA is working hand in hand with the Lagos State Government to ensure a peaceful, domestic and sexual violence free environment.

