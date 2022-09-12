File image

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP) has urged the Federal Government to extend the retirement age of medical practitioners to 70 years to enable them to impact more knowledge on the upcoming doctors.

The body of doctors made the call on Monday in a communique issued at the end of its National Executive Council meeting in Abuja.



NAGGMDP, which also urged the Federal Government to prioritise the health sector, noted that the extension of the retirement age of medical practitioners was to allow them to impact more knowledge to upcoming doctors.

According to the communique jointly signed by the National President, Dr Dokun Noel, and General Secretary, Dr Ekundare Folu, Nigeria is facing an acute shortage of doctors because many have emigrated to Europe, North America and the Middle East.

It added, “The NEC resolved that the Government should immediately begin to consider the review of the retirement age of doctors to 70 years to retain experienced hands and also to cover for the acute shortage of doctors being witnessed currently.



“The NEC also resolved that the Government especially State Governors and Local Government authorities should as a matter of urgency, commence recruitment of doctors and make all necessary effort to employ doctors to fill the spaces opened up by the brain drain/emigration of doctors and other health care workers. This is very necessary because the State and Local Govt healthcare systems are most hit and this sector caters for the bulk of the population in the country.”

The communique stressed the need for the Federal Government and relevant stakeholders to give the health sector top priority to reduce brain drain.

It reads, “The NEC resolved that the Federal and State Government should provide affordable healthcare for Nigerians while making special considerations for children, the vulnerable and the aged, through a well funded National health insurance scheme which would reduce out of pocket payments.

“The NEC called on the relevant organs of Government to see urgent needs to increase the budgetary allocation to healthcare to be in line with WHO proposals/standards.”

The doctors expressed displeasure over noted the increasing insecurity challenges facing the country, especially those targeted at health providers including doctors.

NAGGMDP noted urged the Government to make the work place environment and conditions of service attractive and conducive in order to attract and retain doctors in their employment.

“The NEC charged the Government to prioritize the security of lives and property of Nigerians across the country,” the communique added.

It said the association was happy that some governors have not commenced implementation of the newly approved hazard allowance for doctors and other health care workers in their states.

Consequently, NAGGMDP urged State Governments, particularly Abia State, Ondo State, Ekiti State and others with cases of incomplete payment of salaries and non-implementation of promotion for Doctors to urgently prioritize the salaries of Doctors in their States.

