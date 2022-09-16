By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has tasked the Federal Government to hold discussion with the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and listen to what he has to say about the marginalisation of the Igbo in Nigeria.

Ikpeazu, who stated this in an interview with Vanguard in Aba, warned that nobody can win a battle of conscience through the courts.

The governor further stated that he may not be a fan of the IPOB leader but wants some of the issues he has raised to be looked into.

He said: “The Federal Government needs to sit down and discuss with Nnamdi Kanu and ask what can we do. We can stay at the table to listen to what he is saying. You can’t win a battle of conscience through the court.

“Do we need Nnamdi Kanu to tell us that there is no Igbo in the hierarchy of service chiefs in Nigeria? Do we need Nnamdi Kanu to tell us that Ndigbo are a marginalized Prelate in Nigeria? Do we need Nnamdi Kanu to tell us that rice that was sold for N10k, now goes for N40k? You need to listen to the Igbo who are the only true Nigerians.

“How many times have you seen Babalola Nigeria Limited in Azikiwe road, Aba? How many times have you seen Alhaji Kazaure Nigeria Limited in Umuahia? But there’s no street in the South West or North that you don’t see Igbo businesses.”

