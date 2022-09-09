WARRI – DIALYSIS sessions for 35 patients at Central Hospital, Warri, Delta State, estimated to cost over N2million, provision of hospital equipment for Otokutu, Opete, Okpaka and Ugbumro health centres, totalling N2million, are part of the community service projects to be embarked upon by Rotary Club of Plantation City in the 2022/ 2023 Rotary year.

The third President of Rotary Club of Plantation City, under District 9141 of Rotary International, Franklin Oteh, made the disclosure at Otokutu in Delta State, during his installation.

Oteh, who is a member of the Nigerian Association of Technologist in Engineering, said provision of textbooks and writing materials to DSC Technical High School, Otokutu, Egbo, Opete and Okpaka Secondary/ Primary Schools, provision of 10 solar light units for Salubi Leprosy Centre, including installation of accessories as well as provision of public boreholes for Egbo, Opete and Okpaka communities, which are part of the project is expected to gulp N11. 75million.

He called for the support of fellow Rotarians and friends of Rotary, to enable Rotary Club of Plantation City, achieve the set goals.

Immediate past President of Rotary Club of Plantation City, Karo Goru, in his valedictory remarks, identified clearing/sanitation at Otokutu Junction to Morfor Junction, tree planting at Otokutu Expressway and distribution of educational materials to schools in the area, as some of the achievements of his leadership in the out- gone Rotary year.

The ceremony, featured induction of Board of Directors, conferment of Honorary Rotarians/ recognition of awardees and induction of new members.

