Blasts Atiku's man over anti-Ikpeazu, Ohuabunwa comments

By Steve Oko

A chieftain of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Abia, and member representing Umuahia East state constituency at the Abia House of Assembly, Hon. Chukwudi Apugo, has advised the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubarkar, to quickly meet with Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu so that the Governor could give him “a competent Campaign Coordinator if he wants to win Abia State in 2023”.

Apugo who gave the advice while reacting to a media remark by Atiku’s Campaign Coordinator in the state, Chief Charles Ogbonnaya, who said that Gov. Ikpeazu should stop following Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State “like a house boy”, said that “a man with a penchant for insulting the Governor is de-marketing Atiku”.

Ogbonnaya was in the media remark quoted as saying: ” When I shouted that Ikpeazu should stop following Wike like his house boy, I was maligned. But what Ohuabunwa and Ukeje have done has vindicated me”.

The lawmaker wondered why the former Commissioner would be making uncomplimentary remarks against the Governor and still expect to win the state for the party’s presidential candidate.

He told Atiku not to toy with Abia votes but take the Governor into confidence and rein in Ogbonnaya.

“Atiku is my father’s friend; he comes to our house. He should talk with Ikpeazu if he wants to win Abia. If he needs a Coordinator in Abia, he should ask Ikpeazu to give him a competent man and not a self-acclaimed Coordinator. How can you be a Coordinator when you are in a running battle with the Governor?

He said that Gov. Ikpeazu and his Rivers counterparts had the right to be friends and should not be maligned for doing so.

” It’s laughable to say Ikpeazu is Wike’s house boy. People choose their friends, and Ikpeazu and Wike have right to be friends”.

Hon. Apugo also blasted Chief Ogbonnaya for ” the purported 48-hour ultimatum” he issued to Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, and Hon. Nnenna Ukaeje, to apologise for allegedly saying they would not campaign for Atiku if he failed to reconcile with Gov. Wike.

Accusing Ohuabunwa and Ukaeje of anti-party, Chief Ogbonnaya had threatened to mobilise his supporters and Abia voters against the duo if they failed to withdraw their alleged anti-Atiku remarks.

But Apugo queried the authority of Ogbonnaya in threatening Senator Ohuabunwa who is a member of the National Executive Council, NEC, of PDP, and Ukaeje a former ranking member of the House of Representatives.

” I don’t know the basis of his threat to Sen. Ohuabunwa, and Hon Ukaeje. Is he the party Chairman or BoT member? Who is he to give an ultimatum to Ohuabunwa a member of NEC?

” It is laughable for Ogbonnaya to insult Gov Ikpeazu and respected elders of our party. He should stop destroying PDP”.

Apugo said that Ogbonnaya had no moral grounds to accuse anybody of anti-party, alleging that the former Commissioner is rather the one engaging in anti-party.

” If you talk of anti-party, Chief Ogbonnaya is anti-party personified. Is he a PDP member? Maybe he is PDP member in Adamawa. Did he not say it clearly that he will not support our governorship candidate? Is he not working for another political party?

The lawmaker called on the PDP leadership in the state to take disciplinary action against Ogbonnaya over his unguarded utterances against the Governor and party elders.

” I want to call on the Chairman of our party in the state to be alive to his responsibilities. He should stand up and act as a Chairman.

” Let him not sit and watch PDP destroyed under his watch. People are watching him. Why should he sit and watch people engage in anti-party activities and keep quiet? I have seen other state Chairmen and I see their carriage and clout.

He should rise and take action as party Chairman. He should sanction those making unnecessary utterances against our Governor and party elders”.

The lawmaker who said PDP should approach the 2023 election as a united family so as to win, further advised Atiku not to call Wike’s bluff, describing the River’s Governor as “a critical asset”.

” I want to tell our presidential candidate to mend fences with Wike and others. Wike is a big fish that cannot be ignored. PDP cannot be going into the election divided. Time has come for genuine reconciliation.”

