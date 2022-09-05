By Efosa Taiwo
Juventus winger, Angel Di Maria has been left out of the squad to face French giants, PSG at the Parc Des Princes on Wednesday.
Di Maria picked up a knock against Fiorentina in Juventus last game, and the club is being careful not to escalate the injury by risking him in the game against PSG.
The Argentine’s injury crisis has continued since leaving PSG to join Juventus on a free summer transfer.
On his debut for the Turin side, he was substituted after scoring following a knock he picked up.
The 34-year-old has made only three apperances for Juventus this season and none has he completed full 90 minutes.
Juventus are drawn in Group H alongside Benfica, Maccaibi Haifa and PSG.
In the past few seasons, the Turin side have been poor in Europe, getting ousted by Villareal in the Round of 16 last season.