Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, has through the member representing Sapele state constituency, in Delta State House of Assembly, Felix Anirah, donated blocks of classrooms and school furniture, including desks and chairs to Eziafa Grammar School, lbada ,Elume Secondary School and Ogiedi Grammar School, all in Sapele LGA of the state.

The gesture is part of the lawmaker’s constituency projects in the communities.

Handing over the items to the benefiting schools, Anirah urged them to make good use of the buildings and furniture with a promise to do more for them and other schools in his constituency.

He said: “l will continue to do my best, because I believe that my people deserve the best.”

Responding on behalf of the schools, the Principal of Eziafa Grammar School, Mrs. Mary Bokantero, thanked DESOPADEC and Anirah, for the items and promised to make good use of them and appealed for more of such for the schools.

