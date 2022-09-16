.

One of Nigeria’s foremost brands in the beauty industry, Deluxe Body International founded by Elizabeth Israel-Kona has unveiled top model, Diane known as @dianee_eee on Instagram as a brand ambassador.

The company’s management made the announcement public with the signing of the contract on their social media handles.

Diane (Goyit Diana) also made it public on her Instagram page, which was followed by an outpouring of congratulatory messages from her followers and fans.

She said, “I feel deeply honoured to be appointed a brand ambassador of Deluxe Body International and at the same time, I am fully aware of my responsibilities. During my time as ambassador, I will exert my efforts to bring everyone closer to the vision of the company. I firmly believe that I shall have the friendly cooperation and full support of the brand.”

Elizabeth Israel-Kona, the founder of Deluxe Body International established the brand in 2021. Although she has been in the skincare industry before 2021 but she officially entered the skincare industry in 2021 on a full scale.

Before the pandemic, she had attended a few skincare classes and taken certification courses. When the pandemic came and the world was on lockdown she started formulating skincare products for herself and gifting some of her products to friends and family.

According to her, their reviews and positive feedback helped in no small measure in actualising the dream of the brand which has carved an enviable niche for itself on the beauty landscape.

