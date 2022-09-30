Ossia Ovie

The Special Assistant on media to the Delta State Governor Mr. Ossai Ovie Success has said Deltans won’t join the plan Peter Obi One Million Man March in the State.

According to Ossai on his social media page, Governor Okowa has done so much for Deltans not to support the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party Peter Obi.

He noted that the unprecedented achievements of Governor Okowa are enough reasons for any youth not to join the rally.

“The planned one million man March for the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party Peter Obi in Delta State is not achievable looking at the antecedents of the Delta State Governor Who is the vice presidential candidate of the people’s Democratic Party PDP.

”I don’t know about other states but here in Delta State, the youths are engaged and are not jobless to join the One million man March.

“The unprecedented achievements of Governor Okowa are enough reasons for any youth not to join the rally.

“Deltans are very appreciative and they know the governor has done extremely well by creating thousands of jobs for the youths, constructing over 1,500 kilometers of road and over 1,000 kilometers of line drainages including the famous stormwater drainage projects to tackle flooding in Asaba, Okpanam, and the Warri, Effurun axis.

“The people of Delta State are also aware of the Construction of nine new technical colleges at Asaba, Obiaruku, Orerokpe, Oghara, Uvwie, Irri, Omadino, Akugbene and Owa-Alero has reached an advanced stage. When completed, they will bring the total number of technical colleges in the state to 15.

“They know he is more competent and capable than Peter Obi.” he said.

