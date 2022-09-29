.

By Paul Olayemi

Deltans in the United Kingdom has promised to deploy their skills and resources to ensure that the Deputy President of the Senate and the All Progressives Congress, (APC) governorship candidate in Delta State, Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege emerges as the governor of the State come 2023 elections.

The Delta State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in the UK, Mr Lucky Gbenedio who disclosed this in a telephone chat disclose that if Delta State must get it right in its quest to elect a credible leader that can take the State from this current doldrum which successive administration has plugged it into.

He stated further that the task of rescuing Delta State from the PDP-led ineptitude leadership will be a collective one, hence Delta APC members are ready and willing to actively engaged other stakeholders both at home and in the diaspora to bring about new leadership that understand the needs on a 21st-century Delta State.

According to him, “Delta State has the potential to become the new economic hub in the country considering its strategic location and its huge human and natural resources, which, if properly harnessed and judiciously managed, Delta will become an envy of many states.

“And looking at the candidates from the two major political parties, the PDP and APC, DSP Ovie Omo-Agege stands shoulder high above any other governorship candidates in terms of capacity to deliver on the job, having demonstrated through his performance at the Senate that he knows what to do if elected the governor of the state.

“So, in order to place Delta in the league of progressive and working states from its current state, where mediocrity has been elevated to state policy, we Deltans APC in the UK will mobilise and deploy our skill and resources to ensure that Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege emerges as our governor come 2023 elections” Mr

He added that they will no longer sit aloof and watch the continuous mismanagement of the state resources by the same sets of people who are not amiable to change has held the state down while its peers in the Niger Delta with far fewer resources are developing at a fast pace” Gbenedio said

Recall that DSP Omo-Agege was in London at the invitation of the Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, UK where he also met with the members of Delta State APC in the UK led by Chairman Lucky Gbenedio and his Executives which includes, Mr Sheadie Okpako, DR Amayo AK, Kagho Josephine, Mr & Mrs Jude Bakpa and Tunde Doherty (NC) where they assured him of their support during and after the elections.

RELATED NEWS