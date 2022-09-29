Former All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly aspirant for Ika north east Delta State Mr Promise Ogumu has called on youths in Delta State to support the All Progressive Congress APC governorship candidate in Delta State Sen Ovie Omo Agege, his running mate Rt Hon Osanebi Friday Ossai for a better future.

Ogumu in Owa Alero Ika North East with community youths described the combination of Omo-Agege and Osanebi as hope for Delta youths noting that the youths of the state are suffering.

He said the 2023 governorship election is all about the youths which consist of 60 to 70% of votes in the state and there is need for the youths to support a candidate that will protect their interests irrespective of the ethnicity.

“Ahead of the 2023 governorship election in Delta State, we must all think about our future and who can protect our interests.

“We are aware of the millions of youths suffering in our state and the time has come for us to support who will be fair , just and equitable to us .

“This is not a matter of political parties but a matter of personality.

“What we are seeking for is good governance and Omo Agege is the only candidate who can offer us a good governance.

“Considering Omo-Agege and Osanebi antecedents , we are sure millions of youths will be engaged when they are elected as Governor and Deputy Governor.”

“Ogumu while pleading with the youths to support and protect their votes said unemployment rate is rising daily in Delta State.

“We are not unaware of the high rate of poverty among our youths and the crimes being committed daily as a result of government negligence in doing what is right .

“Our state deserved leaders who will break the vicious circle of illiteracy, unemployment, poverty and insecurity.

“This is why we are calling on other youths to join us in electing Omo Agege and Osanebi for the betterment of our state.

“No local government and no youth will be left behind when they are elected.

“Our women will be empowered and supported so they can train their children.

“Omo Agege and Osanebi are pained with the high level of poverty in our state and as a result of their investments in human capital development, they will place proper attention to eradication of poverty in our state.

“This is possible if we all can come together to support a prosperous Delta State.” he said

