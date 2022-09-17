State Youth Leader of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Comr. Kenerekedi Napoleon today said Ijaws in Delta will vote for the Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi joint gubernatorial ticket of the party.

Comr. Kenerekedi who made the assertion during a visit to key stakeholders of Burutu town, headquarters of Burutu local government area, added that in Agege and Osanebi, Delta Ijaws have a combination of two very astute leaders who understands their wants and needs very well.

According to Kenerekedi, the Ijaw people of Delta especially those living in the riverine communities hasn’t been given any tangible reason to be cheerful under the Okowa PDP led government and that has made their support for the APC inevitable.

On his part, House of Assembly candidate of the party for Burutu North and immediate past State Youth Leader of the APC, Comr. Ebitonmo Alapala Anthony while addressing the stakeholders, urged them to give Agege and Osanebi same support he currently enjoys.

