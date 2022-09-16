A gathering of former student union leaders across Delta State has adopted the APC Governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, as their consensus candidate for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Speaking at a meeting in Orhomuru-Orogun yesterday, where the union leaders adopted Omo-Agege, comrade Steve Ekuerhare noted that comrades across various ethnic nationalities in Delta have agreed to support Omo-Agege’s gubernatorial bid for a greater Delta state.

 He said the meeting is a red card notice to governor Okowa and the PDP in the state with the number of participants in attendance.

“It is obvious that we need a rescuer in the person Ovie Omo-Agege who is a manager of people, resources, and opportunities to come and steer the affairs of State in 2023.

“I want to commend comrade Progress Omo-Agege the convener of this August conference and urge him to continue to adhere to tenets of comradeship”. 

