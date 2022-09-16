The Executive Chairman of Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State, Hon. Dr. Richard Kofi JP, has inaugurated the new leadership of Ughelli South Youth Council USYC, led by Hon. Happy Gbeke.

Kofi, performed the official inauguration of the 20-Man Executives of the youth body on Friday at Unity Hall, Ughelli South Council Secretariat, Otu-Jeremi.

He commended the peaceful dissolution of the former executives whose tenure had expired and congratulated the new executives elected in line with the rotation policy of the body.

Kofi noted that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has ensured that all young people have knowledge, skills and opportunity to reach their fullest potentials, and urged the youths to key into the government’s programme to attain such laudable opportunities.

” We will continue to work with Ughelli South Youth Council to promote the ideas of peace, solidarity and respect for constituted authority across the shores of Ughelli South Local Government Area and beyond.”

The Head, Legal Services Department, Emmanuel Omovie Esq, administered oath of office and allegiance on the new executives, who promised to be good youths ambassadors to Nigeria, Delta State and Ughelli South respectively.

The Chairman of Board of Trustees, Ughelli South Youth Council, Chief Godwin Okporoko charged the new executives ensure inclusiveness, promote peace and unity among the youths in the local government.

Okporoko, Executive Assistant on Security Matters to Delta State Government, congratulated the new executives and urged them to always interacts and work with all the youths to bring development and youths empowerment to the area.

In his acceptance speech, Hon. Happy Gbeke, new President of Ughelli South Youth Council, promised to carry every youths in the area along and appealed to the youths to remain peaceful, law abiding and continue to supports the government.

