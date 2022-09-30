.

The immediate past Vice Chairman of Odovie community, Ughelli North local government area of Delta State, Friday Oboba, has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police and other security agencies over the unlawful arrest of the immediate past President-General of the community, Mr Francis Okevwie, on the allegation that he was fomenting trouble over leadership tussle.

There had been leadership tussle in the Odovie community for the past few months after the present Odovie community President-General, Benjamin Idoghor, was elected in an election supervised by the ex-president general of the community, Mr. Francis Okevwie who was alleged to have been arrested by the Ofuoma Divisional Police headquarters and handed over to Ughelli Area Command.

The former Vice Chairman, Oboba, who had petitioned the Inspector General of Police and other security agencies through Jurismagnate Attorneys, said the case of the leadership tussle is in the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 5, Benin City, Edo State and in Ughelli Magistrate’s Court before his unlawful arrest.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Zone 5, DSP Tijani Momoh said he has no idea of any arrest in Delta.

