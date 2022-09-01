The Delta Central senatorial candidate of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, in Delta State, Chief Dr. Ogheneovo Edewor, who hails from Eku in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, has said that he is in the race because of the challenges his people, especially the youths.

Edewor, who spoke to journalists recently, added that Urhobo youths do not lack strength or wisdom to be great, saying that they only lack opportunities.

In his words: “All my people want is an opportunity to liberate themselves and their families from economic hardship. They are not lazy and they do not lack innovation but what we lack is simply opportunity. An Urhobo man does not want to beg to eat. It is not in our nature to do so, but lack of opportunity is the challenge.”

He continued: “In a society where a graduate from a recognised university is riding keke (tricycle) or an engineering graduate is now a bus driver, or a lady with an accounting degree from the University is doing POS business because no opportunity to use her skills, then that society cannot grow.”

Speaking further, he said: “The vision for my people is simple; I see a future for the Urhobo nation where there are industries and they are flourishing. I see a future for the Urhobo nation where graduates are employed and others have access to capital to fund their businesses. I see a future for the Urhobo nation where TRUE unity binds us all as one and “Urhobo Ovwovo” is seen in action and not just in words alone. This is my vision for my people. This is my vision for the Urhobo Nation.”

“I joined this race for several reasons. Above all is my passion to serve my people. It is a great opportunity to truly serve the people of Delta Central Senatorial District and an honour. I believe a great foundation has been laid and we can only build on this to move the Urhobo nation forward.

“You have to understand that the Urhobo nation is one of the wealthiest in Nigeria the only problem is we shy away from investing in Urhobo land, for several valid reasons from the issue of “deve” (development fees) insecurity in the land, lack of good roads, epileptic power supply etc, the challenge is to get our people to change this narrative through robust legislation, and engage other foreign investors to see our land as a safe haven to establish their businesses. The opportunities are there we can create jobs for our people,” he added.

According to him, he was on a flight with a Turkish business man and in the course of discussions the man told him how he set a foam production business in one of the African countries that he has over 1,200 workers working there, saying that the foreigner assured him that the same can be done in his country.

“Can you imagine if we have such a factory in Sapele or Abraka or Udu? There is a German firm we are currently in talks with to set up a factory to produce nuts and bolts here in Eku, We are also looking into a full production line in agriculture as well, where we grow our crops, process it, package it, for exportation, our target is strictly job creation and to achieve this goal the Urhobo Nation needs to think differently.

“We need to think inwardly and really ask ourselves, “Are we truly ready to fight poverty in our land”? And if we truly are, are we going to use old tools (or hands) to fight poverty in this century? These are the questions that need to be asked. I represent a new generation, I understand them, I know their challenges.

“It motivates me to know that things can be better for my people, knowing that my people deserve more. There is no reason why schools in our communities do not have ICT centres or students lack support in universities to pursue their education or primary and secondary school students lack basic learning materials, we are not preparing them for the world of today or the future and these things must change,” he said.

