By Jimitota Onoyume

Ex youth leaders of Urhobo Progress Union have pledged their support for the Delta Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Okakuro Ede Dafinone in next year’s general elections, expressing strong hope in his ability to effectively represent the area in the senate.

Secretary of the ex youth leaders of Urhobo, Mr Ochirue Collins and the image maker , Comrade Friday Durie spoke when they paid a visit on the senatorial candidate , Dafinone at his residence in Sapele, stressing that they were going to campaign vigorously for him across the length and breath of the senatorial district.

They said the body was established ten years ago with strong presence across the twenty four kingdoms and subclans of Urhobo nation.

The group further lauded Dafinone for his impressive contributions to development in the senatorial district through the Dafinone foundation.

Dafinone who was flanked by Chief Francis Atanomeyovwi, Hon Commissioner, National Assembly Service Commission and Mr Samuel Omoku lauded the Urhobo ex youth leaders for the visit, assuring urhobo nation of effective and efficient representation when elected as their senator.

“Urhobo nation will not regret sending me to the Senate because it is vital to have someone who understands finance and economics. The Senatorial District will get its due when I am there. I’m the most qualified to represent Urhobo nation at the Senate.”.

“I must let you know that through the Dafinone Foundation I have been able to empower over 2000 Persons both women and youths in various skills.”

RELATED NEWS