By Festus Ahon, ASABA

The Delta State House of Assembly has resolved to prioritize consideration of outstanding bills and legislative actions that would enhance the welfare and security of Deltans.

Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori disclosed this while addressing members upon resumption of plenary after four weeks annual vacation.

Oborevwori who is the State PDP Governorship Candidate and National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of States Legislature of Nigeria, reminded members that they have the trust and mandate of Deltans to meaningfully engage the Executive arm of government to ensure good life and prosperity for the people.

According to the Speaker, it is therefore their responsibility to ensure passage of transformative bills and constructive oversight of government spending priorities, stressing that “the state is fortunate to have Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who understands and operates within the ambit of the rule of law”.

He stated that “there is no gainsaying the fact that Nigerians are going through difficult times and Deltans are not immune from the national economic hardship.

The Speaker however assured that the House would continuously collaborate with the Executive arm of government in policies and programmes for skills development and empowerment schemes for youths and women.

He said the Delta Assembly believe strongly in the devolution of more powers to the States of the Federation for States to fully unleash its economic potential in line with the doctrines of fiscal Federalism.

While saying that it is the pathway to economic prosperity for the people, the Speaker disclosed that it was the main reason the Delta State House of Assembly was among the first States in the country to approve the Fifth Alteration of the 1999 Constitution.

The Speaker also reminded his colleagues, that they have a task in ensuring that the government finishes strong and enjoined them to up their games in their legislative competence.

He disclosed that their recent training at the School of Oriental and African Study, University of London was engaging and impactful, pointing out that the training was to further deepen and expand their knowledge as well as drive efficiency, effectiveness and competence in the ever evolving task as Legislators for better service delivery.

On the build up of another circle of elections in the nation’s democratic experiment, the State PDP Governorship Candidate seized the opportunity to appeal to the people to play by the rules and focus in making Delta State the envy of other States.

The Speaker congratulated management and staff of the Assembly for successful staff week celebration, saying that the leadership of the House will always take the welfare of staff a priority, even as he enjoined them to be diligent in their assigned duties.

The Speaker on behalf of the Leadership and Members of the House, commiserated with the Member representing Ughelli South Constituency, Hon Reuben Izeze on the demise of his father, Pa Godwin Izeze and prayed God to grant him and his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He also prayed that God grant the soul of Pa Izeze eternal rest.

