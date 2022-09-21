The Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor Mr. Ossai Ovie Success has said that the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress APC in Delta State Sen Ovie Omo-Agege is not economically sound like that of the People’s Democratic Party PDP Governorship candidate Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.

According to Ossai, Omo-Agege and other candidates are eligible to contest for the governorship seat according to the Nigeria constitution but the governorship seat goes beyond just being eligible.

He said Sheriff is more qualified, close to the People, more prepared, more oriented, and more sound politically, economically, and socially.

“I have known the PDP Governorship Candidate in Delta State Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and that of the APC Sen Ovie Omo-Agege over the years and I can testify that Sheriff is the best and most qualified candidate to be governor of Delta State.

“If you ask me to be fair in telling you who to support and vote for without being sentimental, I will confidently tell you to support and vote for a brighter Delta State and not to be carried away and not to listen to lies being speculated by some of the governorship candidates as a result of future defeat.

“For the years that I have known Rt Hon Sheriff, he has never been unfair to people.

“Omo-Agege and other candidates are eligible to contest for the governorship seat according to our constitution but the governorship seat goes beyond just being eligible.

“One thing I admired about sheriff is his truthfulness, boldness in dealing with people.

“I won’t support Sheriff of the PDP despite our relationship if he is not competent enough to bring the needed developments to our state .”

“If you must be close to Sheriff, avoid telling lies and blackmailing people.

“When elected as governor, go home and sleep because Sheriff that I know will be fair and equitable to Deltans.

“I can confidently tell you that Sheriff cares about what is best for the greater good and will represent the interest of Deltans.

“Unlike Omo-Agege and the rest of governorship candidates , Sheriff will stand for all ethnic groups irrespective of the differences.

“Sheriff has achieved so far in terms of passing people-oriented Bills and Resolutions for good governance and growth of our state.

“Other candidates are not experienced like him to govern the state come 2023.

“Sheriff knows the challenges facing rural and urban areas in Delta State and this is because he has been part of them.

“Only him through the strength of God can sustain and improve on the existing developments and peace in the state.

“Unlike the rest of governorship candidates, only sheriff can bring meaningful development, an opportunity for all, enhanced peace and security, economic, human infrastructural development with fairness and equity”.

RELATED NEWS