The National Coordinator of Delta Connect Global Pastor Vincent Udume Odogbor, (DCG),has said that the Peoples Democratic Party Governorship candidate in Delta State Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori Francis is more grounded than other candidates in the race for the Delta State governorship position

He reiterated the group’s support for Oborevwori during an enlarged meeting yesterday in Ughelli, comprising of the national executive council, 25 Local Government Coordinators, and 275 ward agents.

According to him, we strongly believe Oborevwori is better equipped to offer Deltans, considering his firm Spiritual background, humble disposition, and education.

“He is conversant with the problems of the people more than any other candidate in the race.

”Oborevwori will give more in terms of education, security, Infrastructure, ICT, healthcare, increase FDI, and social welfare due to his legislative experiences within the State Assembly structure.

‘’We can bank on his wealth of experience, presiding over the State legislative business uninterrupted for six years with Smart leadership qualities, which makes him the most suitable for the top job.

”Today we are called once more and it is time for our generation to answer that call to join hands with Oborevwori to advance Delta for more. We as a people truly and rightly deserve more from our collective patrimony and Oborevwori is offering us that.

“We are confident that he will hit the ground running once elected as Governor and With Oborevwori on the saddle, Delta state will become the new project site in Nigeria as refrom 2023. Where there will be a transformation in our educational system, security architecture, and economy.

“As we all are aware, campaigns start from next week, let us go back to our various local governments and wards, and get the message across to every doorstep that Oborevwori of PDP has the blueprint to transform Delta state into a more viable state for all.

In his remark, Hon keyness Orhodje Oromoni urges Deltans to throw away sentiments and look at issues objectively. What Delta state needs now is a man who understands and feels the pulse of the people.

