An interior decorator in Delta State, Mr. Emmanuel Afejuku has said that his father Mr. David Afejuku 70 years was allegedly molested by men in military uniform on the orders of one Miss Emmanuella Ufuoma Oghenede.

He said the alleged physical assault on his father was as a result of an aborted N3m interior decoration contract, verbally entered into between himself and Miss Emmanuella Ufuoma Oghenede.

According to him, despite registering a petition at Area Commander, Nigeria Police Force, Warri, Delta State, his entire family has gone into hiding as a result of

harassment from Oghenede

“My lawyer, Alufe & Alufe (Elohim Chambers) in a petition to Commissioner of Police, Area Commander, Nigeria Police Force Warri explained how the contract between myself and Miss Emmanuella Ufuoma Oghenede was reached to decorate her apartment (parlour, dining room and master’s bedroom) at Plantation City, Otokutu in Delta State and after much deliberations, it was mutually agreed that she pay the total sum of Three Million, Six Hundred Thousand Naira only (N3,600,00.00) to our me for the job”.

“After I purchased the materials needed and began work on the apartment, Oghenede began to complain that some of the materials, were substandard and she began to change the terms of the agreement we had.

“Subsequently, I received WhatsApp messagepp messages from Oghenede’s boyfriend to terminate the contract, otherwise he will deal with him and as a result of the threat, I reported to A’ Division Police Station, Warri, Delta State.

“I was arrested like a common criminal and detained in police custody and was forced, at the police station, to agree to pay the sum of Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500,000.00) back to Oghenede and to return some items I bought and installed in the apartment.

“I was only able to pay the sum of Four Hundred Thousand Naira only, at the police station, with an undertaking to pay the balance sum of One Hundred Thousand Naira the next day being 31 of August 2022,” he said.

