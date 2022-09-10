.

The Police Command in Kogi on Saturday said two more corpses had been recovered from the attack by bandits on traders in Bagana village, Omala Local Government Area, Kogi.

The spokesperson of Kogi Police Command, SP William Ovye-Aya, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja that the discovery brought the number of persons killed during Thursday’s attack by bandits on traders to three.

Ovye-Aya, had on Friday told NAN that only one person, the Tricycle Rider, was killed while two traders were seriously injured in the incident.

“But I want to confirm to you and the public this morning of Saturday, Sept. 10 that the number of deaths has risen to three with the discovery of two more dead bodies by our personnel.

“Our earlier confirmation of one person against the wide speculation of four persons, was when the incident happened.

“But when our personnel went on thorough search of the bush that two more corpses were recovered and reported to the Command.

“Therefore, only three persons died during the unfortunate attack on those innocent traders in Bagana, while the two injured persons received treatment at the hospital in Abejukolo town,” he said.

Ovye-Aya, who said although no arrest had been made, “our officers and men are seriously searching out for the hoodlums to ensure their arrest and prosecution.”

It will be recalled that the victims, all residents of Abejukolo Community had gone to Bagana market to trade on that faithful day, but that as they left the market for home suspected bandits attacked them around 8.30 p.m. of Thursday.

The victims were travelling in a Tricycle, popular known as “Keke Napep”when the gunmen opened fire on them, thereby killing three including the rider and injuring two.

