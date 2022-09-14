By Efosa Taiwo

Top Nigerian artiste, Davido has called out DJ Maphorisa over his tweet that ascribed Amapiano’s success in Africa to Wizkid and Burna Boy.

The face-off began when a Twitter user who seemed a Davido fan tweeted that Davido brought Amapiano to Nigeria and made the genre popular after his getting on Focalistic’s ‘K-Star’ remix.

The tweet also affirmed that Wizkid latest’s single ‘Bad For Me’ was a desperate attempt to glean a hit after Davido purported importation of the South African genre.

Davido sent a reply to the DJ, tweeting, “You’ve never liked me y? I’ve always been good to you. Anyways! AWAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY NOW!!! Chu chu chu chu chu.”

The tweet elicited many reactions as Twitter users, with Wizkid and Davido fans going head to head about the historical background of the genre as regards the two artistes.

Meanwhile, Adewale Adeleke, Davido’s brother has also joined forces to call out DJ Maphorisa, tweeting via his Twitter account that despite his brother’s efforts at putting “on a countless number of artists & producers”, some of them choose to disrespect him.

The tweet reads, “My brother put on a countless number of artists & producers only for “some” of them to disrespect him. There’s a reason why he’s still here and y’all fell off…”

