In what has been a successful ride so far, budding entrepreneur & young businessman Dare Adefioye added a feather to his cap recently, this laurel is coming on the heels of his appointment as vertical growth manager (Hospitality) West Africa for PayForce, a payments company that provides financial services infrastructure for merchants & businesses to aid collections.

Using the PayForce App and POS terminal, thousands of merchants can enjoy seamless payment experiences. Popular user cases include POS Card Payments, Account Payments, NQR, Virtual & Physical Debit Cards, Cash deposits to banks, Cash withdrawals, and Bill payments.

He kicked off his journey by delving into the business of entertainment from the age of 16, throwing birthday and high school parties during holidays and later planned the first ever concert show in Benson Idahosa University.

He started managing talents, working with nightclubs and traveling with artistes from one city to another while in the university. After graduation from University, he immediately got a job in partnership with Ciroc Vodka under Bank Head entertainment to plan and manage their events, which held once every month from August 2015 till December 2018 in Abuja.

Dare is a serial entrepreneur, he has provided job opportunities in the entertainment and creative industry for over five hundred (500) young individuals in Abuja, Nigeria. He has been behind the success of brands and talents in Abuja, he cofounded the biggest luxury party in Abuja sponsored and successfully increased sales and awareness for businesses and brands in Abuja.

Dare is on a journey to impact lives globally, he has planned events in United Arab Emirates, Dubai for four years, once every year.

His events in Nigeria have always been sponsored by reputable brands.Dare has always been a pathfinder in all the fields he ventured into. He is someone with foresight, focus & ambition. His principles when it comes to business always set him miles apart & ahead of his counterparts.

Dare is currently on a journey to impact more lives and take his businesses, brands, talents and creatives to the global market. We look forward to more exploits by Damilare Adefioye. His success is a pointer that Nigerian youths are currently charting a path of dominance & there is a guarantee that the journey will be a successful one.

