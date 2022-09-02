Dubai based Nigerian painter and businessman “DADDY K” formally known as Akpojivi Joel Onoriode has revealed plans to participate in the 9th edition of World Art Dubai 2023.

He made this revelation in a telephone chat with our correspondent. The show which is unique for celebrating art in all its forms has prepared an exciting programme full of activities for the event next year. A must-attend will be The World Art Dubai Emerging Visual Artists Prize, where up-and-coming artists will compete for the opportunity to present their art in a complimentary space at the next edition.

“My last participation was at the 6th edition in 2020, in collaboration with Art Smiley Gallery Dubai, so I am looking forward to the 9th edition in spring next year.” Daddy K added.

He further revealed that he will also be launching his “PG ART MARKET” app next year. He said the app which is currently in the design and building stage will allow subscribers and users to shop for or auction their art pieces in one place. He affirmed that his design team is working tirelessly to ensure the app is ready for unveiling next year during the exhibition.

“A lot of people who want to buy art have no idea where to begin or the first thing to do in their search for good art pieces, so this app will help both seasoned art collectors or newbies with all that. It will also eliminate the bottlenecks of paying huge commissions to agents as subscribers will have the option of choosing to deal with emerging artists directly instead of through their agents.”

“I can’t give out much details now as the app is still under construction. Once we get to the beta testing stage I will have more information and details to pass across. But I am very excited that this dream of mine will soon come to fruition,” Joel stated.

Daddy K, is also founder and managing director of PORSH AND GLANCE AFRICAN MARKET(P&G).

The 9 edition of World Art Dubai 2023 will be held from 9 to 12 March at the Dubai World Trade Centre and will have on display diverse, affordable and original art across the venue halls.

